Big Bull Infra director held in multi-crore fraud

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested the director of the Big Bull Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., in connection with a multi-crore fraud. The police were informed about the fraud through a complaint registered at the EOW of the Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh Sharma (38) son of Bhagwati Prasad Sharma resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused had been declared a proclaimed person by the court and was apprehended from Noida on September 24. The accused Sharma and his co-directors lured people into investing in their pre-launch housing project “Big Bull Ashiana” at Chandwaji, NH-8, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The accused promised plots to middle-class investors, collecting around Rs 2.3 crore before abruptly shutting down their office and disappearing.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the land earmarked for the project was neither converted for residential use nor developed, and was later sold to another party.

The accused misled buyers by displaying project boards on land that did not belong to him and by circulating pamphlets listing fictitious completed ventures. Investigators found that Sharma also diverted funds to purchase land in other areas while frequently changing office addresses to evade investors.

Despite having no approvals from the Jaipur Development Authority, the company continued to accept bookings.

Sharma, an MBA in Finance and Marketing from IIPM, had been deeply involved in the financial activities of the company and played a key role in planning fraudulent schemes.

His record shows multiple cases of cheating, forgery, and criminal breach of trust across Delhi, Jaipur, and Noida. Previous FIRs include cases registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 409 IPC, along with a dowry-related case filed by his wife at Rajouri Garden. The arrest was made possible by a dedicated EOW team led by ACP Virender Kadyan, with SI Yashvardhan, SI Ajay Moral, ASI Mukesh, and ASI Manju forming part of the operation.