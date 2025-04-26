Big boost for DFS as govt allots Rs 500 cr

New Delhi: The Delhi government has earmarked RS 500 crore for a comprehensive upgrade of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), with Rs 125 crore dedicated to procuring new equipment, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday. The initiative aims to modernise the capital’s firefighting capabilities and enhance emergency preparedness.

“Our goal is to ensure that the Delhi Fire Services is equipped with world-class tools and is always prepared for any emergency,” said Chief Minister Gupta after inspecting the DFS headquarters alongside Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood.

The budget will fund the induction of four aerial water towers, 17 water bowsers, and 24 quick response vehicles. In addition, new fire stations will be established in under-served areas, and existing firefighting equipment will be inspected, repaired, and upgraded.

“Each fire station will undergo significant upgrades to strengthen operational capabilities and improve infrastructure,” the Chief Minister said. “A long-overdue revamp

of the fire control room is also underway to transform it into a fully computerised, state-of-the-art hub.”

Gupta also confirmed the government’s commitment to rebuilding the DFS headquarters. “The dilapidated headquarters of Delhi Fire Services will be rebuilt, and the project is being closely monitored by Home Minister Ashish Sood for its timely completion,” she said. “We want a highly efficient, modern and reliable fire service for the people of Delhi.”

Home Minister Sood outlined additional measures to improve responsiveness, particularly in narrow lanes and unauthorised colonies. “To improve fire relief and accident response in the colonies which are not easily accessible, our government has

planned to establish 100 permanent stations for small fire vehicles,” he said.

Sood further added, “To address the limitations, we’ve deployed 100 new fire tenders in strategic locations

for quick response. This arrangement will ensure that vehicles are dispatched immediately when needed.”

He also emphasised the government’s focus on safety in high-rise buildings.

“Thorough inspections of elevators in tall buildings, including those up to 70 metres, are being conducted. We also plan to procure equipment that can reach up to 90 metres,” he said.

“On behalf of our government, I want to assure the people of Delhi that we are fully committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens,” Sood affirmed.