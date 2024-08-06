Big blow to democracy: AAP on SC verdict

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday said it “respectfully disagrees” with the Supreme Court decision upholding the Delhi lieutenant governor’s right to appoint MCD aldermen and termed it a “big blow” to India’s democracy.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the SC verdict gives the LG the right to bypass the elected government. The Supreme Court on Monday held that the lieutenant governor has the power to nominate aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala rejected the Delhi government’s plea that the LG is bound to act on the aid and advice of council of ministers in nominating 10 aldermen to the MCD.