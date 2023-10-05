Bhogal heist key accused brought to Delhi for interrogation

The Delhi Police on Wednesday brought Lokesh Srivas, the main accused in

the Bhogal jewellery heist

case, to the national capital after a Chhattisgarh court granted transit remand, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said Srivas was brought to Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day transit remand. He will be produced before a metropolitan magistrate on Thursday for police custody.

The accused, who was nabbed on Friday morning, allegedly broke into the south Delhi shop on the night of September 24-25, drilled a hole in the strongroom and decamped with ornaments worth more than Rs 20 crore as well as Rs 5 lakh in cash.

The jewellery shop had several CCTV cameras but they were damaged, according to police.