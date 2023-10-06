Bhogal heist: Court remands main accused to 2-day police custody

New Delhi: A court here on Thursday sent Lokesh Srivas, the main accused in the Bhogal jewellery shop burglary, to two days of police custody.



Srivas, who was brought to the national capital from Chhattisgarh on a transit remand on Wednesday, was produced before metropolitan magistrate Akanksha Garg.

The magistrate allowed the police’s application seeking two days of custodial interrogation.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police got a 72-hour transit remand of Srivas from a Chhattisgarh court.

The city police said they have received the stolen jewellery which was seized by the Chhattisgarh Police.

Srivas will be taken to the spot to ascertain the sequence of events and further details

about the burglary, a senior police officer said.

Police had said Srivas was arrested by Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on September 29 along with stolen jewellery and cash, following which a plea was filed by the city police for the formal arrest and transit remand of the accused.

The accused broke into the shop, made a hole in the strongroom and decamped with ornaments worth more than Rs 20 crore as well as Rs 5 lakh in cash, police said.

According to police, the shop owner had closed the showroom around 8 pm on September 24 and when he opened it on September 26 morning, he got to know about the incident.

Around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments and Rs 12.5 lakh in cash were recovered from Srivas. The owner of Umrao Singh Jewellers in south Delhi’s Bhogal area had claimed that around 30 kg of jewellery was stolen from the shop.