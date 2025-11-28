Bhau gang sharpshooter apprehended after armed confrontation with cops in Najafgarh

new delhi: A wanted sharpshooter of the Bhau gang, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested on Tuesday after a brief encounter with the Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Cell near Sai Baba Mandir in Najafgarh.

An anonymous source had tipped off the Anti-Narcotics Cell about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Ankit (25), son of Surender and resident of Gorad, Sonipat, Haryana.

According to the police, Ankit sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg during the exchange of fire, while a police constable narrowly escaped injury when a bullet struck his bulletproof jacket.

The encounter unfolded around 8.05 am, when the team received specific intelligence that Ankit, involved in multiple cases and wanted for a recent firing in Najafgarh, would arrive near UER-II.

Officers laid a trap near the bus stand, and the suspect appeared on a motorcycle shortly afterwards. When police attempted to intercept him, Ankit allegedly opened fire, discharging three rounds towards the team.

One bullet hit Head Constable Kuldeep’s bulletproof jacket, sparing him from injury. In response, HC Kuldeep fired two rounds, and Woman Head Constable Sonu fired one, one of which struck the accused in the leg, allowing police to overpower and arrest him.

Police officials said Ankit was among the prime suspects in the 28 October firing on Rohit Lamba, for which an FIR under the Arms Act was registered at Najafgarh Police Station.

Four accused have already been arrested, while Ankit and another suspect, Deepak, had been absconding.

Human intelligence and interrogations of earlier arrests confirmed their involvement, prompting Delhi Police to declare a reward for each fugitive.

Investigators said Ankit, a resident of Gorad village in Sonipat, Haryana, has a history of violent crime.

In 2020, he allegedly fired at a CIA Bahadurgarh police team, injuring a constable during an attempted escape.

His association with the Bhau gang had made him a high-priority target for law-enforcement agencies.

Police said further investigation is under way to trace his associate Deepak and uncover the broader network behind the Najafgarh attack.