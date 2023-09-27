Bhaskaracharya College presents cultural prog on Indo-French ties

New Delhi: Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, in collaboration with Shivaji College and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College for Women, presented an academic-cum-cultural programme titled “Celebrating Indo-French Relations in the wake of India’s G20 Presidency.”



This event, held under the auspices of the Cultural Council of the University of Delhi, aimed to explore the cultural ties between India and France in the context of India’s G20 Presidency.

Dr Daniel Boeri, a French intellectual, served as the Guest of Honour on the occasion of World Environment Health Day. He emphasised the urgent need for concrete actions to mitigate environmental challenges, an issue that resonates with people worldwide.

Professor Minni Sawhney, Head of the Department of Germanic and Romance Studies, played a dual role as both a Guest of Honour and a resource person. She delivered an enlightening talk on the importance of Annie Ernaux and her literary contributions.

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences hosted a variety of activities, including a Photography, Art, and Women’s Development Cell exhibition. Additionally, engaging group discussions, reel-making, and poster-making competitions were held, all centred around the Indo-French theme.

Professor Balaram Pani, the Dean of Colleges at Delhi University, inaugurated the programme. He lauded Bhaskaracharya College as the nodal centre for G20 activities, underscoring the institution’s pivotal role in fostering international cooperation and understanding.

Professor Avneesh Mittal, Principal of Bhaskaracharya College, encouraged students to harness their competencies for global unity, setting the tone for the event. Dr

Shivani G Varmani, the nodal officer for the programme, expressed her gratitude in the vote of thanks.