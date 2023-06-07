Bharti takes stock of under-construction Chandrawal WTP

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti on Tuesday visited the under-construction Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and took stock of the progress of the water treatment plant along with senior officials.

The vice chairman said that by December 2023, 50 per cent work of Chandrawal WTP will be completed along, with 50 per cent of water production set to start from March 2024.

During the inspection, Bharti reprimanded the agency which is developing the WTP and instructed it to complete the work expeditiously as the work was not being done as per schedule.

He also gave strict directions to the agency to submit the progress report of the WTP project every month. The entire WTP is expected to be ready by August 2024. The capacity of the plant is 477 MLD or 105 MGD which will also be helpful in providing 24-hour water supply to many nearby assembly constituencies. Around 22 lakh people will benefit from the development of the plant.

Around 58 per cent of the Chandrawal WTP has been completed. The wastewater collection area has been completed with 90 per cent work of the chlorine building and the workshop also being completed. The WTP will host four UGRs which are 70 percent developed and the WTP also have 22 high-tech filter beds to filter and clean the water in the Plant.