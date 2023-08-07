Bharti takes stock of Molarband STP

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti assessed the Molarband Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) alongside senior DJB officials on



Saturday.

Stressing the importance of sustainable water management, Bharti directed the officials to elevate the STP’s capacity to 1 MGD. He highlighted plans to connect AIIMS Ayurveda and the neighbouring areas of Gautampuri to the Molarband STP, thereby expanding the sewerage network.

A filling station will be established within the STP premises to encourage responsible water usage, promoting the use of treated water for non-potable purposes. Bharti emphasised the environmental benefits of this initiative, aiming to conserve precious drinking water resources. To harness the potential of STP byproducts, Bharti instructed the reactivation of the sludge brick-making machine within the plant. The resulting sludge bricks will be provided at no cost to local farmers, contributing to sustainable agricultural practices.

DJB’s “10/10 Plan” aligns with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to restore the Yamuna River. Under the initiative, treated water meeting a 10/10 standard will be employed for various non-potable applications, lessening the strain on drinking water sources. The treated water will also replenish artificial lakes, recharging Delhi’s groundwater reserves and transforming the city into a “City of Lakes.”