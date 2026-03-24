Bharti Ngr park to get modern makeover, work begins: NDMC

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council on initiated the redevelopment of a neighbourhood park in Bharti Nagar, with a focus on promoting fitness and community recreation. The foundation stone for the project was laid by NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

The project, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the Fit India Movement, aims to transform the existing park into a modern recreational space equipped with high-end amenities.

The park, located between Gate No. 3 and Gate No. 4 of Bharti Nagar Colony, will cater to residents with facilities designed to encourage physical activity and community engagement.

According to officials, the redevelopment plan includes an EPDM-based running and walking track spread across approximately 925 square metres, along with a dedicated sports zone featuring PU flooring over nearly 290 square metres. A combined badminton and basketball court will also be constructed as part of the project.

In addition, the park will house an open-air gym and a covered gym with three-side glass walls, alongside children’s play areas and relaxation zones equipped with seating benches and pergolas. Fitness equipment such as air walkers, log cycles, and multi-station gym units are also planned to be installed.

The total cost of the project is estimated at around ₹93 lakh, with completion targeted by June 18, 2026. Landscaping and horticultural enhancements will further improve the park’s aesthetic appeal.

Chahal said the initiative reflects NDMC’s commitment to strengthening urban infrastructure while fostering healthier lifestyles. He added that such projects are key to building greener, more inclusive public spaces for residents.