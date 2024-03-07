Bharti attacks rival LS candidate Bansuri Swaraj

In a blistering critique aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Lok Sabha candidate for the New Delhi constituency, Somnath Bharti, accused BJP’s candidate Bansuri Swaraj of aiding in the escape of financial fraud fugitive Lalit Modi from India.

Addressing a press conference, Bharti alleged that Swaraj, who was appointed as the BJP candidate after the party revoked the ticket of Meenakshi Lekhi, allegedly had a hand in Lalit Modi’s evasion from Indian authorities.

Bharti raised poignant questions, asserting, “Everyone knows that Lalit Modi betrayed the country, committed a scam worth thousands of crores of rupees in the country and presently he has fled the country to evade the law. So, who helped in this escape, who became the medium for it, who advocated for him in court? Her name is Bansuri Swaraj.”

He further alleged that Swaraj served as Lalit Modi’s lawyer from 2012 to 2014, and even before the double bench’s decision, his passport was renewed, enabling him to flee abroad. Bharti highlighted Lalit Modi’s acknowledgment of Swaraj’s assistance, citing a tweet where he expressed gratitude towards her.

The AAP leader posed five direct questions to Swaraj, scrutinising her integrity and connection with Lalit Modi. Bharti demanded answers regarding Lalit Modi’s character, BJP’s involvement in aiding him, the ethics of advocating for him, the extent of his financial fraud, and whether Swaraj continues to facilitate his evasion of Indian law.

Bharti stressed the seriousness of the matter, expressing apprehension about the BJP’s decision to field Swaraj as their candidate for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. He urged Swaraj to address these questions and offer transparency regarding her association with Lalit Modi.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back at Bharti, dismissing him as a “disillusioned and demoralised” candidate who was just trying to be seen in the electoral contest.