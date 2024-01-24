Bharatmuni Rang Utsav showcases theatrical brilliance

New Delhi: The Bharatmuni Rang Utsav, organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad, continued its vibrant showcase of theatrical brilliance on its second day at the LTG Auditorium, Mandi House. Following a captivating opening, the festival maintained its momentum, presenting a series of outstanding plays that resonated with the audience.



The evening commenced with ‘Espresso,’ a thought-provoking play scripted by Somyabrat Bhattacharya and directed by Shilpi Marwaha. Exploring societal prejudices, the play unfolds a poignant tale set in a coffee shop, weaving heartfelt conversations and shattered barriers. The audience was moved by the emotional depth of the performance.

‘Bebaak Manto,’ the second act of the night, brought Saadat Hasan Manto’s powerful narrative to life under the direction of Anil Sharma. The play delved into the complexities faced by Sugandhi, a compassionate prostitute, highlighting her struggle for love and acceptance. Anil Sharma’s adept direction captured Manto’s words, leaving the audience spellbound.

‘Bijuka,’ a creation by Satyajit Ray and Rajesh Bali, directed by Rajesh Bali, followed with the story of Mriganko Babu, a renowned writer, stranded in a paddy field. The narrative unfolded with emotional intensity, exploring themes of accusation and injustice.

The grand finale of the night, ‘Bimb,’ adapted by Diwakar Naveen Diwakar from Vijaydaan Detha’s ‘Raazinama,’ took the audience on a journey through the complexities of the current educational system. Founder of a renowned theatre group in Delhi, Naveen Divakar’s experimental adaptation revealed the struggles of a village boy seeking empowerment through education.

Reflecting on the success of Day Two, a spokesperson for Sahitya Kala Parishad stated, “Bharatmuni Rang Utsav is dedicated to nurturing hidden talents and providing a platform for the flourishing of theatrical arts. With two more days of captivating performances ahead, the festival continues to fulfill its mission.”