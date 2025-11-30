‘Bharat Ka Share Bazaar’ pavilion wins ITPO award

New Delhi: The ‘Bharat Ka Share Bazaar’ pavilion, set up by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) along with market infrastructure institutions and industry bodies such as NSE, BSE, MCX, NCEDX, NSDL, CDSL, CAM, KFintech, AMFI and NISM, concluded its successful 14-day presence at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam here. In a significant recognition of its impact, the pavilion was awarded by ITPO in the category of public communication and outreach. The award was received by the SEBI team led by Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, Whole Time Member, SEBI.

Anchored in this year’s IITF theme ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, the pavilion highlighted how a transparent and technology enabled securities market is central to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The pavilion was inaugurated on November 14 by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, SEBI.