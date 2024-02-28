Bharadwaj targets Centre, L-G over proposed water bill settlement scheme

In a heated revelation on Tuesday, Delhi’s Urban Development Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, launched scathing accusations against the central government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for obstructing the implementation of the much-needed ‘One-Time Settlement Scheme’.

Bharadwaj, speaking at a press conference, asserted that the scheme, aimed at providing relief to nearly 11 lakh consumers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), has been continuously stalled due to political pressure.

“Despite presenting concrete evidence, the L-G has not taken any action against the responsible officers,” Bharadwaj lamented, highlighting the lack of accountability within the administrative machinery. He further alleged that despite issuing multiple written directives, the scheme has failed to make its way to the Cabinet for consideration. The Minister outlined a timeline of events, indicating a series of bureaucratic hurdles that have plagued the progress of the scheme. Bharadwaj revealed that despite the scheme being passed in a DJB board meeting over a year ago, delays in obtaining comments from the Finance Department have hindered its advancement. He criticised the Finance Department’s unnecessary queries and delays, stating, “How long can any department take to offer their comments, a few days, or a couple of weeks?”

Despite concerted efforts to expedite the process, including meetings with the L-G and directives to the Chief Secretary, Bharadwaj expressed frustration over the lack of action. He cited instances where the Chief Secretary failed to adhere to written instructions, further fuelling suspicions of collusion between the L-G and officers.

In a direct attack on the BJP-led central government, the Minister accused them of influencing the L-G’s decisions to thwart the implementation of the scheme. “The BJP doesn’t want the problems of around 11 lakh consumers in Delhi solved,” he asserted, underscoring the political motivations behind the obstruction.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, echoing Bharadwaj’s sentiments, emphasised the urgency of resolving the issue. “We appeal to the L-G and the central government to bring this scheme before the Cabinet as soon as possible,” Kejriwal stated.