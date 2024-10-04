Bharadwaj & several MLAs detained amid bus marshals protest

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in the Capital as Delhi Police detained Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj along with several party MLAs during a protest advocating for the reinstatement of bus marshals. Thousands of bus marshals, who were abruptly dismissed last year, gathered near the office of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, demanding justice and immediate action on a resolution passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly.



The Assembly had unanimously resolved on September 26 to pursue the reinstatement of the bus marshals, with both AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs committing to meet with the L-G on October 3 to expedite the process. However, the L-G has not convened the promised meeting, leading to heightened frustration among the protesters.

Bharadwaj, speaking at the protest, stated, “Thousands of bus marshals, who have been struggling for more than a year without any income, are gathered here today with a simple demand of justice. These individuals have families to support, rent to pay, and children to educate.” He criticised the L-G’s inaction and accused him of malicious intent, saying,

“The L-G’s intentions are dishonest. He is the one who fired these marshals.”

In a controversial move, the police cut off power and water supplies to the protest site, which Bharadwaj condemned as an attempt to intimidate the demonstrators.

“This is not just about bus marshals, this is about contractual employees across Delhi. The BJP and the L-G are conspiring to strip hardworking people of their livelihoods. This must stop,” he asserted.

Despite the challenges, AAP leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the bus marshals and vowed to continue the protest until the L-G agrees to meet and discuss the implementation of the assembly resolution. Bharadwaj warned that AAP would explore legal recourse if necessary, emphasising that “the protest will continue till L-G agrees to meet us and reinstate Bus Marshals.”

The situation highlights ongoing tensions between the AAP and BJP-led administration regarding employment rights and government accountability in Delhi.