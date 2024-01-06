Bharadwaj rejects accusations of fake drugs in Delhi govt hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has rejected accusations of fake or spurious drugs while addressing concerns regarding the quality of medicines supplied in Delhi government hospitals.



During a press conference on Friday, Bharadwaj accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading misinformation, emphasising that the medicines in question are neither spurious nor counterfeit.

Bharadwaj highlighted that the term “Not of Standard Quality” (NSQ) does not imply the medicines are fake or harmful. He alleged that the BJP, in connivance with some officials, propagated the lie of fake medicines, stating, “Lie of fake medicines was spread among the public with the connivance of BJP and some officials.”

The minister clarified that NSQ merely indicates a deviation from standard quality, not the authenticity of the medicines.

Examining the test reports, Bharadwaj explained that the samples labelled NSQ were due to a minor discrepancy in dissolution time, the duration it takes for the medicine to dissolve in the stomach.

He underscored, “Even in the test report of medicines, it is not written anywhere that these medicines are fake or spurious.” Bharadwaj asserted that the medicines were tested based on normal protocols, a continuous process in healthcare.

Providing specific examples, he listed the medicines under scrutiny, including Pantoprazole Gastro Resistant Tablets IP 40 mg and Amlodipine Tablets IP 5mg. According to Bharadwaj, these medications met essential standards and did not pose any harm to patients. He explained that slight variations in dissolution time do not impact the effectiveness of the medicines.

The Health Minister accused the BJP of attempting to influence the upcoming elections by spreading false narratives. He drew parallels to previous instances, stating, “In 2019 also, BJP had spread the lie of poisonous water in Delhi to influence elections. Once again, the BJP is spreading lies about fake medicines in Delhi to influence the upcoming elections.”

Bharadwaj questioned the BJP’s credibility, pointing out their failure to address issues like fake registrations in Ayushman Bharat.

Highlighting the broader testing protocol, Bharadwaj revealed data from the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), indicating that a small percentage of samples tested in 2022-23 and 2023-24 deviated from standards. He reassured the public that such discrepancies are common, and corrective measures, including halting distribution and returning batches, are promptly implemented.

The Health Minister concluded by affirming the safety and authenticity of medicines supplied in Delhi government hospitals, condemning

the BJP’s alleged attempts to mislead and harass citizens for political gain.

As election season approaches, the healthcare debate in Delhi becomes increasingly charged, with the AAP and BJP locked in a battle over the credibility of the city’s healthcare system.