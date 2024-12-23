Bharadwaj raises alarms over rising ammonia levels in Yamuna river

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Cabinet minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Monday criticised the BJP-led Haryana government for allowing toxic industrial waste to be dumped into the Yamuna river, endangering the health of Delhi’s residents.

Bharadwaj raised alarms over the rising ammonia levels in the river, which are severely affecting the city’s water supply.

In his address, Bharadwaj questioned the BJP’s failure to act despite ruling Haryana for the past ten years. “What actions has the BJP taken to prevent dumping of toxic industrial waste in Yamuna?” he asked, accusing the Haryana government of inaction.

The senior leader also highlighted the significant environmental impact of the industrial waste, particularly from Sonipat and Panipat, which is continuously driving up ammonia levels in the Yamuna. The elevated ammonia levels have led to a reduction in the water treatment capacity at Delhi’s Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP), forcing it to operate at just half its capacity. This has resulted in disrupted water supply across several parts of Delhi.

“The plant is now operating at only half its capacity due to dangerously high ammonia levels in the Yamuna, ranging from 3.5 PPM to 4 PPM, far exceeding the danger threshold,” Bharadwaj said. He warned that the situation is becoming critical, putting countless lives at risk.

Bharadwaj also criticised the BJP for its perceived lack of vision in Delhi, especially as elections loom.

“It doesn’t look like the BJP is even preparing for the elections. They are completely disoriented, no vision, no plan for Delhi, no chief ministerial candidate, no leadership to be seen. In the absence of these, attempts to trouble Delhiites have intensified,” he said.