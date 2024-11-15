Bharadwaj inaugurates Delhi Pavilion at Trade Fair

New Delhi: Delhi’s Industries minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, inaugurated the Delhi Pavilion at the International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan on Thursday.

This year, the Delhi Pavilion features a wide range of stalls from various Delhi government departments, providing information on government schemes, future projects, and departmental initiatives.

Additionally, numerous traders and producers from Delhi are displaying their goods, promoting local businesses.

Minister Bharadwaj highlighted the significance of the trade fair, noting, “Traders from Delhi, the country, and abroad wait for this fair throughout the year.” He emphasized that the event serves as an important platform for local producers and traders to expand their reach, saying, “This is a great opportunity for progress for traders and producers.”

He also appealed to the public to take full advantage of the event, stating, “Everyone should definitely visit this International Trade Fair at least once.”