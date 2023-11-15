Bharadwaj inaugurates Delhi Pavilion at IITF

New Delhi: Delhi’s vibrant and diverse culture took centre stage at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) as Tourism minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated the ‘Delhi Pavilion’ on Tuesday. The pavilion, a reflection of the city’s rich heritage and progressive initiatives, aims to evoke a sense of pride among visitors.



The Delhi Pavilion showcases the iconic Connaught Place and other monuments, with themes like ‘Invest Delhi,’ ‘Ease of Living,’ ‘Clean Delhi,’ and ‘Green Delhi.’ Divided into three distinct corridors, Tourism, Cultural, and Industrial, the pavilion highlights historical monuments, medical and education tourism, cultural elements, and the industrial landscape.

Bharadwaj, expressing his personal connection to Delhi’s cultural tapestry, remarked, “Trade Fair is a very special feature of Delhi culture.

As someone who grew up amidst the bustling streets of Delhi, I feel a deep sense of joy to be here today, inaugurating the Delhi Pavilion.”

He emphasized that the pavilion is not just an exhibition but a celebration of the city’s collective achievements and aspirations.

The pavilion features live experiences, including health services from the health department’s Mohalla Clinic, showcases of the Delhi Education Model and Happiness Curriculum by the education department, and faceless services by the transport department.

Additionally, special exhibits such as Tihar Prisons’ stall highlight prison reforms and achievements in various government departments.

Bharadwaj encapsulated the essence of the pavilion, stating, “I hope that when people step into the fair and explore the intricacies of the Delhi Pavilion, they will not only witness the rich heritage and progress we’ve made but also feel immense pride in being a Delhiite. The stories told within these walls, the innovations showcased, and the cultural heritage celebrated are all testament to the spirit of Delhi, a city that embraces its past while constantly reaching for a brighter future.”

Delhi’s pivotal role at the IITF is exemplified through innovative showcases by the tourism and industries departments, emphasizing the city’s status as a hub for start-ups, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs. The Delhi Jal Board underscores the capital as the “city of lakes.”