Bharadwaj criticises President Murmu’s decision to grant L-G Saxena new powers

New Delhi: Delhi’s political landscape has been further complicated by recent developments surrounding the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V.K. Saxena. Saurabh Bharadwaj, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has sharply criticised President Droupadi Murmu’s decision to grant the L-G significant new



powers. This move has intensified the ongoing friction between the Delhi government and the L-G’s office.

President Murmu’s recent directive, confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), bestows upon the Delhi LG a broad set of powers previously reserved for the President. These include the authority to establish and appoint members to various boards, commissions, and statutory bodies under laws enacted by Parliament for Delhi. This shift is rooted in Article 239 of the Indian Constitution and Section 45D of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and is intended to grant the L-G more administrative functions typically overseen by the President.

Bharadwaj, who is also a Delhi minister, has taken a strong stance against these changes, alleging that they undermine the elected government’s authority. “When it comes to his responsibility and accountability, L-G sahab is not working. Thousands of doctors need to be recruited and new hospital posts created, but L-G sahab has halted all of this. Meanwhile, he’s focused on accumulating more power for himself, including hiring a social media company for Rs 1.5 crore annually to enhance his public image,” Bharadwaj said. He further accused the L-G of using his new powers to diminish the authority of the elected government and cater to his personal interests.

The President’s directive also includes the creation of new authorities or statutory bodies and the appointment of members to these bodies, including government officers.

This arrangement will remain in place temporarily, as stated

by the MHA, until further orders are issued.

Bharadwaj’s comments reflect broader tensions between the Delhi government and central authorities. The recent changes follow the approval of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, which transferred powers over officer transfers and postings to the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has previously condemned these moves, alleging they are attempts by the central government to subvert the local administration and influence Delhi’s political dynamics.

As Delhi navigates these new administrative challenges, the clash between the Delhi government and the central authorities is poised to escalate. Bharadwaj and Kejriwal’s criticisms underscore their concerns

about the central government’s intentions and its impact on local governance.