Bhalswa landfill to be cleared by Mar 2026: Manjinder Sirsa

New Delhi: The towering Bhalswa landfill, once a symbol of Delhi’s mounting waste crisis, is on track to be completely cleared by March 2026, according to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. With 35 per cent of the waste already removed and 25 acres of land reclaimed, authorities are optimistic about achieving a cleaner, greener city.

Speaking during a bamboo plantation drive at the landfill site, Sirsa highlighted the progress made so far. “The height of the garbage mound has been reduced from 60 metres to 53 metres. By December 2025, it will shrink further, making it nearly invisible from a distance. Our ultimate aim is to ensure that no new garbage mountains are formed,” he said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently joined the efforts, launching a large-scale bamboo plantation drive at Bhalswa. Sirsa credited the L-G’s intervention for expediting the cleanup process, stating, “Since the L-G took

charge of this project, significant progress has been made.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to tackling the city’s waste crisis. She noted that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has been closely monitoring the landfill clearance project over the past few months, ensuring that work progresses steadily.

“We will conduct monthly inspections of all three landfill sites. Within a year, our goal is to significantly reduce the height of the landfill and convert the space into green land,” Gupta said. She further explained that the waste removed from Bhalswa is being repurposed for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land leveling. “This is not just about clearing garbage but about building a sustainable future where landfill sites are replaced with green spaces and useful infrastructure,” she said. L-G Saxena highlighted the significance of the bamboo plantation drive. “Bamboo was chosen as it releases 30 per cent more oxygen than other plants and grows quickly while requiring less water. Within a year, when people pass by this site, they will see greenery instead of a mountain of garbage,” he stated.

Delhi plans to plant 54,000 bamboo shoots and expand landfill cleanups. The Bhalswa landfill’s clearance is now set for early 2026, with efforts to prevent future waste accumulation and promote sustainability.