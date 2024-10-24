Bhalswa Dairy attack: Key suspect arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested the primary suspect in an attempted murder case connected to a violent altercation in Bhalswa Dairy.

The accused has been identified as Vicky alias Ankit (29) resident of Swami Shradhanand Colony, Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi. According to the police, the altercation, which took place on October 15, stemmed from a long-standing feud between two local groups led by Shakil and Nasir.

Seeking revenge, Shakil’s group, including Vicky, attacked Nasir’s residence, indiscriminately firing

on his family.

Two members, Shahrukh and Naushad, were injured in the attack. The incident was registered under an FIR, invoking charges under Section 109(1)/3(5) BNS and the Arms Act. A specialised team from the Crime Branch, led by Inspector Sandeep Swami and supervised by ACP Narender Singh, was tasked with apprehending the suspects.

Acting on intelligence provided by ASI Sunil Kumar, the team executed the arrest at Bhalswa Dairy’s compost plant.

Vicky confessed to his involvement in the shooting and his role in supplying weapons and ammunition to the group.

Interrogation revealed that the conflict began when Shakil sought Vicky’s assistance after a dispute with Shahrukh and Naushad. Vicky, who had a history of involvement in criminal activities and arms trafficking, aided Shakil in planning and executing the attack.