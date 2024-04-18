‘Beyond my imagination’: Four from Noida clear UPSC 2023

NOIDA: Four aspirants hailing from Noida have cleared the formidable Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams on Tuesday. A resident of Vivek Vihar in Noida’s sector-82, Wardah Khan (24), who quit her corporate job to prepare for Civil Services, has secured the 18th rank in UPSC 2023 examinations.



While speaking to media persons after results were announced, she says that it is a result of patience as she achieved success in her second attempt. “There were many difficulties along the way but I maintained confidence. My dream was to clear the exams but getting into the list of top 20 is beyond my imagination,” she says.

She has opted for Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and wants to further improve the image of India across global platforms and multilateral institutions and help Indians living abroad.

Wardah has completed her class 10th from St. Mary’s School in Allahabad and 12th from Kendriya Vidyalaya. She completed her graduation from Khalsa College of Delhi University in 2021 and started working at a private company for eight months.

During this time, she thought of preparing for UPSC and left the job to start preparing for civil services. She says that she started studying from NCERT for a strong base. She advises the candidates to prepare for Pre and Mains together. “I prepared at home but also took online coaching from a private institution for one complete year,” she said.

Another achiever, Akash Verma, residing in Noida’s sector 93 Express View Apartments, secured the 20th All India rank. Akash, working in Defense Accounts Service, is on two-year training. He did B.Tech from IIT Delhi, then MBA from IIM, Kolkata. Akash said that he has been preparing for UPSC since 2018.

Shafali Awana, resident of Sector-41, has secured 606Th rank in the UPSC exam. Presently she is working as Assistant Grade-II in the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) in Sector-39. Shafali said that she used to study at night after coming from the office and utilized her lunch break in the office to revise.

Ayush Mani Chaudhary, residing in Sector-78 in Mahagun Mazaria, secured 723rd rank in the second attempt. He secured B.Tech and M.Tech degrees from IIT Bhubaneswar. During this time, Ayush started preparing for UPSC. He says that he will give the UPSC exam in future also to get a better rank.