'Beti Badhao' is the next step in journey of women empowerment, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said it is time to move beyond protecting and educating girls to actively enabling and uplifting them. Speaking at "Samanvay: Celebrating a 100 Years Legacy" at Indraprastha College for Women, she called for action with “Beti Badhao” as the next step in the journey of women empowerment. "We have completed the journey from Beti Bachao to Beti Padhao, and now it's time for Beti Badhao. Our mothers protected and educated us -- now it's our responsibility to help the next generation of girls rise and shine," Gupta said, addressing hundreds of young women at the event. Highlighting her own student leadership days, she recalled, "DU introduced a common admission form for all colleges in 1996 when I was DUSU president. This culture at DU -- where students, teachers, and administrators work together -- has made it one of the finest institutions in the country and the world."

Gupta also reflected on the legacy of Delhi University in shaping women leaders. "From Sucheta Kriplani, the first woman chief minister of India, to me standing here today as CM -- this is the journey of DU," she said. Calling on young women to be self-reliant and assertive, she urged, "I request all girl students here to pledge to fight for themselves. Tum toh dariya ho, apna hunar jaanti ho, jis aur nikal jaaogi, raste bana logi," she said, drawing applause. Indraprastha College, founded in 1924, has played a key role in promoting women’s education and was closely associated with the Indian freedom movement.