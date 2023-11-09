Bengal’s famous ‘Banglar Saree’ set to drape Delhi women

In a move aimed at celebrating Bengal’s rich handloom heritage and empowering artisans, the “Banglar Saree” brand has expanded its footprint to the heart of the national Capital.

The brand, which has already gained immense popularity in West Bengal, now aims to make traditional and heritage sarees from the region accessible to a wider audience, both Bengali and non-Bengali.

West Bengal, the second-largest hub of handlooms in India, boasts over 6.3 lakh handloom weavers and allied workers. Sarees have a special place in the state’s handloom industry, with Bengal being the leader in overall saree production in India, accounting for a staggering 35.3 per cent of the country’s sarees.

Baluchari, Dhaniakhali, Shantipuri, and other traditional sarees have already received Geographical Indication (GI) tags, showcasing the region’s unique craftsmanship and designs.

The “Banglar Saree” brand was conceived to unite these diverse handloom traditions under one roof. This initiative aims to offer these exquisite sarees to women from all walks of life while ensuring natural fibres, quality assurance, unique weaving processes, and the absence of toxic dyes. Moreover, the brand also offers hand-woven fabrics for women’s dresses, scarves, stoles, and more.

One of the key goals of the “Banglar Saree” brand is to make these traditional sarees affordable to a wide audience, and this is achieved with starting prices as low as Rs 350. Notably, this initiative aligns with government programmes like ‘Kanyashree’ and ‘Laxmir Bhandar’ to cater to many eligible women.

With the opening of its Delhi showroom, “Banglar Saree” aims to introduce the unique beauty and elegance of Bengal’s traditional sarees to the residents of the capital. The showroom will cater to both Bengali and non-Bengali women residing in Delhi and those visiting for various purposes.

Visitors can expect to explore a wide range of traditional sarees from Bengal, all at affordable prices, ensuring genuineness and originality. The showroom will also provide a platform for women to embrace the cultural and artistic diversity of Bengal’s handloom heritage.

The expansion of “Banglar Saree” to Delhi not only brings the essence of Bengal’s handloom culture to a new audience but also serves as a beacon of hope for the state’s 25,000 weavers and allied workers. This initiative has played a pivotal role in generating 1,25,000 man-days of employment, further promoting the sustainability of this age-old craft.

With three operational showrooms in West Bengal and now one in Delhi, “Banglar Saree” is well on its way to establishing itself as a symbol of tradition, artistry, and inclusiveness in handloom sarees. This expansion is not just about fashion; it’s a celebration of heritage, empowerment of artisans, and the fusion of cultures, bridging the East with the North in the heart of India’s capital.