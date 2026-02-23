Bengal ready for change: CM Gupta

New Delhi/Kolkata: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched a sharp attack on her West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was attempting to stall a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to shield “infiltrators” in the State.



Addressing the BJP Mahila Morcha’s ‘Nari Sankalp Yatra’ at Science City auditorium in Kolkata, Gupta claimed that the people of West Bengal had “made up their minds” to remove the TMC from power. She accused the State government of pursuing appeasement policies that had allegedly enabled illegal infiltration in recent years.

“She wants to perpetuate this and hence is trying to stall the SIR exercise, which aims at identifying and deporting infiltrators. Imagine a Chief Minister going to the apex court to argue against an exercise meant to ensure free and fair polls,” Gupta said.

The Delhi Chief Minister alleged that such policies had put pressure on essential services and citizens’ rights, including access to water, electricity, ration, education and employment. According to her, appeasement politics in the State had reached an “alarming level.”

Focusing on women’s safety, Gupta questioned the law-and-order situation in West Bengal despite having a woman Chief Minister. Referring to the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital and other alleged sexual assault cases, she claimed the State government had failed to act decisively.

“Bengal has the right to live with dignity, and women have the right to live with dignity,” she said, urging women to raise their voices against what she termed “strong-arm tactics.” Invoking the imagery of Goddess Durga, she called upon women to assert their strength.

Gupta also criticised the State government’s welfare initiatives, describing schemes such as Kanyashree as based on “false claims.” She alleged that central schemes including Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission had not been properly implemented.

“You are only interested in renaming projects and taking credit,” she said, accusing the State of blocking central funds.

Drawing a political parallel, Gupta remarked, “People have already voted out ‘Bhaia’. Now it is your turn to bid farewell to ‘Didi’,” signalling the BJP’s intent to challenge the ruling party in the State.