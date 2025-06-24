Bengal Mango Mela and Handloom Expo 2025 brings flavours and culture to Delhi

New Delhi: The festive spirit of Bengal has come to the capital’s heart throbbing with the eleventh Bengal Mango Mela and Handicrafts-Handloom Expo 2025, which was inaugurated on June 24 at the Handloom Haat, Janpath, in the national capital. The event, which will conclude on July 8, was inaugurated in the presence of Ujjaini Datta, Resident Commissioner of West Bengal, and Bikash Saha, Additional Secretary, Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Department, Government of West Bengal.

The fair presents a whopping 44,000 kg of Bengal’s favourite mangoes, comprising GI-tagged mangoes like Malda Laxmanbhog, Malda Khirsapati (Himsagar), and Malda Fazli from six districts of the state. Besides the mangoes, the fair includes Bengal’s famous handlooms and handicrafts like Baluchari and Dhaniakhali sarees, dokra and terracotta products, Purulia Chhau masks, and Shantiniketan leather products.

Tourists can also enjoy a variety of mango-based sweets and delicacies, organic foods from Sundarini Naturals, and GI-tagged delicacies such as Gobindbhog rice and Darjeeling tea. Cultural performances by Bengal and Delhi artists are planned on June 29 and July 6. The expo has been organised by the Office of the Resident Commissioner in association with several departments of the West Bengal government.