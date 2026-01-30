Befriend, promise gifts, extort cash: Cyber Cell unravels scam syndicate

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has busted an international cybercrime syndicate that allegedly targeted unsuspecting people through social media, befriending them online and cheating them on the pretext of sending expensive gifts and foreign currency parcels.

The racket came to light after a complaint was registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal by a 40-year-old woman from Burari, who alleged she was cheated of Rs 4.20 lakh. According to police, a man identifying himself as “Nitin Patel” contacted her on WhatsApp, built a friendship and later claimed he was sending her a parcel containing luxury items and £50,000 in cash. She was subsequently asked to transfer money multiple times for purported customs duty, airport clearance, late fees and transport charges.

Police said the woman was later threatened by another caller posing as a police officer, who claimed the sender had been arrested with foreign currency and demanded more money for his release.

Following a technical investigation, police arrested three accused — Kunal alias Sonu (31) of Uttam Nagar, Ansh Oberoi (22) of Janakpuri, and Culibaly Amara (32), a Nigerian national believed to be the kingpin. A 16-year-old juvenile, allegedly involved in the scam, was also apprehended.

Investigators traced the money trail through multiple bank accounts and analysed call detail records of nearly 200 mobile numbers, along with IP logs, email IDs and WhatsApp data. Police said the Delhi-based accused allegedly supplied bank accounts and SIM cards to the Nigerian mastermind. Searches recovered 22 phones, 14 SIM cards (three UK), a debit card, notebook, and fake social media and matrimonial profiles.