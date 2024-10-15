Before Diwali: Noida, Gr Noida, Gzb face dangerous AQI levels

Noida: Prior to the Diwali festival, the air pollution levels in Noida, Greater Noida and the nearby Ghaziabad district, reached alarming levels on Monday. According to the bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) readings were 259 in Noida, 270 in Greater Noida and 265 in Ghaziabad at 10 am on Monday.



In Noida, the worst AQI levels were reported from Sector 116, where the air quality index entered the dangerous zone, recording a value of 306. Similarly, the air quality index in Knowledge Park 5 of Greater Noida reached 310. The situation was even more dire in Loni, Ghaziabad, where the air quality index reached 335, making the air harmful to the elderly and children.

The district administration and pollution department have initiated measures to control the situation. However, with the pollution level already in the red zone before Diwali, restrictions may be increased in accordance with the GRAP guidelines, a Senior Administrative Officer said.

The deteriorating air quality is attributed to the widespread burning of stubble and unchecked construction activities that do not adhere to any standards or restrictions.

The pollution level is anticipated to rise further in the coming days due to the burning of crackers during Diwali and crop residue

in other states.

The situation is expected to worsen, leading to breathing difficulties for residents, particularly affecting the elderly and children. Complaints of burning eyes and respiratory issues have increased.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) classifications are: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor) and 401-500 (severe). Noida recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degree C on Monday, with a maximum expected around 32 degree C.