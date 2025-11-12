Beds overflow at LNJP Hospital as blast victims pour in

NEW DELHI: Following the powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, the emergency wards of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital were overwhelmed with victims suffering from severe burns, fractures, and shrapnel injuries. The blast, which occurred around 6:40 pm near Gate No. 1 of the Metro station on Subhash Marg, has so far claimed at least 8 lives and left over twenty 24 others injured, according to officials.

Doctors at LNJP and other trauma centres said that the sudden influx of patients pushed emergency units to capacity. Many arrived with second- and third-degree burns, limb injuries, and head trauma. “We have received more than 30 injured victims, several in critical condition,” said a senior doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital. “Emergency staff have been working round the clock to stabilise those with extensive burns and internal injuries.”

Mohammad Danish, cousin of Sameer Khan an auto-rickshaw driver injured in the Red Fort blast said that he knew about the incident through a phone call from an unknown person. “Sameer has been admitted to the ICU, but we have no clear update on his condition yet,” Danish said very anxiously. Outside the hospital, chaotic scenes unfolded as anxious families pleaded for updates. At one point, an elderly man was seen appealing to police officers and security guards to let him inside to check on his son’s condition. After a heated exchange, he was eventually permitted entry.

Several others described the situation as “disorganised,” alleging that there was little guidance on where to go or which gate to enter. “We only want to know whether our relatives are safe,” said one distressed family member waiting outside the emergency ward.

Among the injured were commuters, vendors, and bystanders caught in the vicinity when a white Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort parking area. CCTV footage reportedly shows the vehicle entering the parking lot at around 3:19 p.m. and remaining there for over three hours before the explosion occurred. Authorities suspect the use of an improvised explosive device (IED), though investigations are still underway.

Outside LNJP Hospital, distraught families continue to wait for information about their loved ones. Many have complained of confusion regarding patient lists and conditions. “We just want to know if they’re alive,” said one anxious relative outside the emergency wing.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid spreading unverified information while rescue and forensic teams continue their work at the blast site.