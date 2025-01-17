B’deshi posing as transgender apprehended

NEW DELHI: A Bangladeshi national who had been residing in India for a decade under the guise of being a transgender person was arrested by a Delhi Police team from Vikas Puri Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Eme Khan resident of Dhaka. According to the police, the individual was detained as part of an intensified effort to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

The crackdown was initiated under the supervision of ACP Tilak Nagar, Sh. SS Rathee, with a team led by Inspector Anand Kumar, assisted by HC Ravi Kant and Ct Parveen.

Acting on specific intelligence, the team targeted a group of suspected transgenders allegedly involved in illegal activities along Nala Road in Vikas Puri Upon questioning, the detained individual failed to produce valid identification. Probing further, the suspect admitted to being a Bangladeshi national from a location near Dhaka.

Khan revealed that he had entered India illegally around 10 years ago and adopted the disguise of a transgender to avoid detection. Following the interrogation, authorities secured a detention order for Khan, and he was transferred to a detention center. The deportation process has been initiated as per legal protocols. This incident is part of a broader crackdown by the West District police on illegal immigrants. In the first two weeks of 2025, the district initiated the deportation process for a total of eight Bangladeshi nationals.