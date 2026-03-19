B’deshi nationals held for illegal stay, human trafficking

NEW DELHI: Two Bangladeshi nationals, including one deported from India earlier, have been apprehended in Delhi for alleged involvement in human trafficking and illegal stay, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused were caught on March 16 near GTB Nagar Metro Station in Mukherjee Nagar area, following a tip-off about the presence of a Bangladeshi national engaged in trafficking activities, the officer said. The main accused, identified as Robiul Mulla (45), a resident of Jessore in Bangladesh, was intercepted during a trap laid by a team of Delhi Police. During questioning, it was found that he had been deported from India in 2025 but had re-entered the country illegally.

Based on his disclosure, police apprehended a 38-year-old female accomplice from Bangladesh’s Bogra in the same area. Both were found to be residing in India without valid travel documents, the officer said. During interrogation, Mulla told the police that he had facilitated the illegal entry of several women into India for unlawful activities.

The police said efforts are underway to trace other individuals brought into the country by the accused.

Police recovered two smartphones containing a banned messaging application and images of Bangladeshi passport and identity details. The accused were produced before the FRRO, and deportation proceedings have been initiated. Further investigation is underway, officials said.