B’deshi national running tea stall arrested for illegal stay

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Foreign Cell has arrested an illegal Bangladeshi national, who had been residing in India for five years while operating a tea stall in New Seemapuri.

The accused has been identified as Shah Ali (47) son of Shamshul Haqekat resident of Purvashipa Baroi Khali village, Begerhat, Bangladesh.

According to the police, acting on reliable intelligence, a police team led by Inspector Munish Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Gurudev Singh, conducted a swift raid and arrested the accused, identified as Shah Ali was taken into custody from D-Block, Seemapuri.

He has since been transferred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in R.K. Puram for legal proceedings.

During interrogation, Ali admitted that he had illegally entered India five years ago and had been making a living by running a tea stall. Further investigations revealed that he had been previously deported in 2018 by the Bangladeshi Cell of Seelampur, North East District, but had managed to re-enter the country unlawfully.

Authorities are investigating whether Ali had assistance re-entering India or links to a larger illegal immigration network. The operation, led by SI Shahji John and his team, highlights ongoing efforts to track and deport illegal foreign nationals.