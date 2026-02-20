B’desh murder suspect stopped at IGIA, deported

New Delhi: A Bangladeshi student leader accused in the 2024 murder of a Hindu police officer was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while allegedly attempting to flee to Europe and was subsequently deported to his home country, officials said.



The accused, Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, a student coordinator from Habiganj district in Bangladesh, was intercepted by immigration authorities before boarding his flight. He was stopped based on specific inputs received by the authorities. After verification and completion of necessary formalities, he was deported to Bangladesh.

During his brief detention at the airport, Mehdi alleged that he was physically assaulted by a police official and claimed that his mobile phone was unlocked and examined. He said he would disclose full details of the incident after returning to Bangladesh and indicated that he intended to pursue action regarding the alleged mistreatment. No official statement has been issued in response to these allegations.

Mehdi has been accused in connection with the killing of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury, who was posted at Baniyachang Police Station in Habiganj district. The incident occurred on August 5, 2024 — the day then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted amid widespread anti-government protests and fled the country.

On the same day, large-scale violence erupted in several parts of Bangladesh. Chowdhury was allegedly killed by a mob during unrest in the Baniyachang area. His body was later hung from a tree, an act that drew widespread condemnation and heightened concerns over targeted violence during the period of political turmoil.

Earlier that day, nine people had reportedly been killed in police firing in Baniyachang following clashes between law enforcement personnel and protesters. In the aftermath, reports emerged of arson, looting and attacks on members of the Hindu community. Several places of worship were also allegedly desecrated during the unrest.

The killing of the police officer was regarded as one of the most disturbing incidents linked to the turmoil that followed the political upheaval in Bangladesh.

Mehdi had earlier publicly claimed responsibility for the killing of Sub-Inspector Chowdhury in a video recorded inside a police station in Bangladesh. The video later went viral on social media, drawing significant attention and outrage. The circumstances under which it was recorded and circulated remain unclear, but it became a key reference

point in discussions surrounding the case.

The slain officer, who had been married for just ten months at the time of his death, is survived by his wife and a son born three months after he was killed. He was the only son of his parents, adding to the emotional toll on his family.

The incident drew international attention after BBC Bangla reported the officer may have been targeted, though the report was later withdrawn. Indian authorities stopped Mehdi from leaving and deported him to Bangladesh for further proceedings.