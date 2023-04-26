BBC documentary row: Debarred NSUI leader urges HC to permit thesis submission in DU

An NSUI leader debarred by the Delhi University over his alleged involvement in the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to permit him to submit his PhD thesis before the retirement of his supervisor on April 30.

While senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the PhD scholar and NSUI national secretary Lokesh Chugh, apprehended that the varsity will later “appoint a supervisor of its own choice” if interim relief was not granted, counsel for the varsity M Rupal stated no prejudice would be caused and an interference by court will send a “wrong message”.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was informed that the petitioner has completed all formalities and was bound to appear for viva, and that the university should assure that post the retirement of the present supervisor, one of the “advisors” who had worked with the petitioner on the thesis would replace him. Attorney General R Venkataramani, also representing the university, urged the court to defer hearing in the matter as he was appearing in a constitution bench hearing before the Supreme Court.

Rupal said the petitioner’s thesis and the role of his supervisor was over and that if he succeeds in his case here, it would be processed as per procedure and there was no urgency in the matter.

“A wrong message will go. They are alleging urgency without showing the rules. There is no impediment,” he contended.

“Even if the supervisor retires, it will not come in the way. The department continues,” added the lawyer.

After being informed that the petitioner’s thesis was “returned” by the authorities post submission on account of the debarment order, Justice Kaurav directed that the matter be listed for further consideration on Thursday.

The judge observed that no prejudice should be caused to the petitioner when the matter is pending before the court.