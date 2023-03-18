BBC docu screening attempt: DU bars 2 students for a year

New Delhi: DU has barred two students, including a Congress students’ wing leader, for a year for allegedly participating in a screening of the BBC documentary on the Godhra riots on campus, a senior official said.

During this period, the students will not be allowed to take any university or college or departmental examination, according to the memorandum dated March 10.

Six other students allegedly involved in the January 27 incident have been given “less strict” punishment, the official said, while indicating that more students might be implicated.

“We have debarred two students and six students have been given less strict punishment. We have also called the parents of several students. More action is expected in the coming days,” the official said.

She did not specify what punishment was meted out to the other six students. The students barred have been identified as Lokesh Chugh — a PhD scholar in the Anthropology department — and Ravinder of the

Law faculty.