Bawana sees launch of seven infra works

New Delhi: Development work in Delhi’s Bawana Assembly constituency received a boost on Sunday as Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh inaugurated seven infrastructure projects simultaneously, aimed at improving basic civic amenities in the area.



The projects, launched under the Chief Minister Development Fund, include construction of roads and drainage systems in multiple pockets of Sector-24, Rohini. Officials said the works will be executed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with a focus on strengthening local infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister described the initiative as a major step towards comprehensive development of the constituency. “This is a significant step towards the holistic development of the area,” he said.

Highlighting the broader vision of the government, he added, “Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, development works across the capital are progressing at an unprecedented pace.” He noted that several projects have already been approved under the CM Development Fund to improve roads, drainage, water supply, street lighting, parks, and other essential services.

Emphasising accountability, Singh said there would be no tolerance for delays or negligence in execution. “There is no shortage of funds and any negligence or delay in development works will not be tolerated,” he stated, directing officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining quality standards.

The Minister also underlined that development is being carried out across both urban and rural parts of Delhi. “Rapid development is taking place in both rural and urban areas, and the government is committed to ensuring that progress is visible on the ground in every locality,” he said. He added that multiple agencies, including MCD, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, and others, are working in coordination to implement these projects effectively, while continuous inaugurations are being undertaken to sustain development momentum.