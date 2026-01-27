Bawana school works under scanner

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday carried out an inspection of key education and sports infrastructure in the Bawana Assembly constituency, flagging serious lapses in construction quality at Lal School, Shahbad Dairy, and ordering strict action against those responsible.



Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister and local MLA Ravinder Indraj Singh, Sood inspected Lal School, the school building under construction in Sector-28, Rohini, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Bawana. Officials informed the

minister that Lal School, constructed in 2020, was declared dangerous in 2024 due to its severely dilapidated condition.

During the inspection, damaged flooring, broken classroom windows and plaster falling off walls were observed. Officials admitted that substandard construction material had been used. Reacting sharply, Sood said, “The school building becoming dilapidated within just five years is a clear case of corruption and negligence.” Calling it the “Taj Mahal of corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said, “I would call this school a monument of corruption. It is entirely a memorial of corruption.”

The minister pointed out that nearly 5,000 students were shifted to another school in Rohini last July, forcing children to walk 2.5 to 3 kilometres daily. “Because of this, children were forced to go far away from their own area, which is a matter of grave concern for us,” he said, adding that the situation was especially difficult during board examinations for children of working parents.

Sood rejected claims that environmental factors damaged the building, stating, “People have been living here for 40–50 years and there has never been any issue related to water quality. This clearly exposes the poor construction carried out in the name of the so-called education revolution.” He announced that Lal School would be rebuilt as a modern institution and directed officials to develop both schools on the lines of PM SHREE Schools with smart and language labs. “Strict action will be taken against the guilty officers,” he said.