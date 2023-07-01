Basketball player-turned-gangster held in gunning down Surender Matiala in Delhi

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has achieved a breakthrough in the investigation of the sensational murder of Surender Matiala, the president of Najafgarh Zone Kisan Morcha, officials said on Friday.



A wanted criminal, Sunil alias Silla, involved in the heinous crime, has been arrested.

Sunil, a former state-level basketball player aged 30, was tracked down and captured by a team from the Special Cell.

The murder of Surender Matiala took place on April 14. Two unknown assailants entered Matiala’s office and fired multiple rounds at close range, killing him, said HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell.

The case was registered at the Bindapur Police Station under sections 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

Later, the Special Cell and other units swiftly launched a comprehensive investigation. CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene revealed the involvement of gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, and his accomplice Rohit from village Chhara, Jhajjar.

During the investigation, Special Cell’s Northern Range led to multiple raids across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. During these operations, Sunil, who had been evading arrest by frequently changing his location, was identified as a significant participant in the murder, the official said.

Finally, on Wednesday, the police received specific information regarding Sunil’s presence in the Rohini area. Acting swiftly, the police team set a trap at Bhagwan Mahavir Marg, Rohini, leading to his arrest.

Despite attempting to flee, Sunil was apprehended after being surrounded by law enforcement officers. A sophisticated pistol of 7.65 caliber, loaded with three live cartridges has been recovered from his possession, a case was registered at the Special Cell Police Station, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway, Dhaliwal said.