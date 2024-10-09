Barber held for hit-&-run that killed Zomato delivery agent

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old barber responsible for a tragic hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 27-year-old delivery boy on the Outer Ring Road near the DDA Flats Gate in South West Delhi’s Munirka on Monday.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Kishangarh Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar (29) son of Suresh Kumar resident of Sadik Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the police reports, the victim was crossing the road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Police received a PCR call at approximately 2:45 AM regarding the incident and rushed to the spot.

The deceased, Harendra Sharma, was immediately transported to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Harendra, who worked as a delivery boy for Zomato, leaves behind his wife, Chetna, and a six-month-old son.

His father, Suresh Chand Sharma, is employed in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as a Class 4 worker, while his wife is a homemaker.

After initial investigation efforts, the offending vehicle involved in the accident was identified. Police have confirmed that a case under Sections 281(1) and 106(1) of the BNS Act was registered at the Kishangarh Police Station, South West District.

The investigation gained traction when the vehicle, a Creta SUV bearing was

located and seized.

The vehicle was found in an accidental condition, which helped investigators track down the accused.

Naveen Kumar, the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested. He a hair-cutting salon. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle involved in the accident was registered under the name of Naveen Kumar’s sister. Kumar has been taken into custody, and charges have been formally filed against him.

The police are continuing to investigate the case to establish a clearer sequence of events leading up to the accident.

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted shortly after his arrival at the hospital, and his family has been informed.

Authorities are also working to determine whether the accused was under the influence of alcohol or driving recklessly at the time

of the incident.