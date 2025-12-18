Barber held for beating man to death over ‘bidi’

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old barber was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating a man to death following an altercation over a ‘bidi’ in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, police said.

A call regarding the incident that occurred near the bus stand road in Shashi Garden was received at 1.24 am, they said.

The victim was identified as Deepak (28), while the accused was Manoj, he added.

According to the police, during an argument, the accused picked up a wooden stick lying nearby and struck the victim repeatedly on the head. Multiple injuries and bruise marks were also found on the victim’s forehead.

“Deepak was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead,” an officer said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.