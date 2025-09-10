Barapullah P-III project finally gets green light push

New Delhi: After nearly 10 years of being stuck in bureaucratic and environmental hurdles, Delhi’s Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor project has finally received approval to restart construction. The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has cleared the long-pending proposal for cutting and transplanting trees, removing the last major obstacle in the way of progress.

Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Parvesh Verma, welcomed the decision, calling it a breakthrough for the capital’s commuters. He said the government would “move quickly to finish the balance work” and promised that the new corridor would be opened to the public within a year. According to him, the project will not only reduce travel congestion but will also be implemented with safeguards for the Yamuna floodplain.

The 3.5-kilometre corridor is designed to connect Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar Phase-I. Once operational, it will extend the existing Barapullah network that already links INA and AIIMS, creating a seamless route between East and South Delhi.

Officials estimate that the new road will ease daily traffic snarls on Ring Road, NH-24, and the DND Flyway.

For lakhs of commuters who face long traffic jams on these busy stretches, the project could be a game-changer. The PWD has projected that the corridor will significantly reduce travel time and help cut emissions, saving nearly two tonnes of carbon dioxide per day, which officials equate to the absorption capacity of around 30,000 trees.

Initially cleared in 2014 and started in 2015, the project soon came to a halt over environmental clearances. As a result of the long delay, the cost of construction has ballooned from the original estimate of Rs 964 crore to around Rs 1,330 crore.

When complete, the corridor will feature a three-lane carriageway in both directions, eight connecting loops at Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar, as well as dedicated cycling tracks and footpaths to encourage non-motorised transport.

The latest approval came after a joint survey by the PWD and the Forest Department, which identified 333 trees along the project route. Out of these, 85 will be cut, 87 will be transplanted, while 161 trees will be retained with limited pruning. Officials said compensatory plantation will also be carried out in compliance with forest clearance conditions.

Authorities said tree pruning and transplantation would begin immediately under Forest Department supervision. Once this stage is completed, work will resume on building the loops, cycle tracks, and carriageways.

If construction sticks to the revised schedule, the long-awaited Barapullah Phase-III could be ready for public use by 2026, finally bringing smoother connectivity and reduced congestion to one of Delhi’s busiest traffic corridors.