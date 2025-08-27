Bar Council presses for rollback of police evidence notification

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has written to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, demanding the rollback of a recent notification that designates police stations in the capital as authorised venues for recording evidence in criminal trials.

The notification, issued on August 13, has triggered sharp opposition from the legal fraternity. The BCI has warned that such a move undermines the fairness of criminal proceedings by removing judicial oversight during witness depositions and hampering the integrity of cross-examinations.

In its letter, the BCI said it was “surprised and disappointed” that the council was not consulted before the order was issued. “We are committed to embracing technological advancements, but any major reform in criminal procedure must emerge from deliberations with the Bar, the Judiciary, and other critical stakeholders,” the letter noted. It further urged the government to ensure that evidence from police officials continues to be recorded physically in courtrooms.

The controversy has also sparked widespread protests among advocates. Lawyers across Delhi’s district courts have been on strike since August 22, with courtrooms witnessing near-complete suspension of work. The strike, coordinated by the Committee of All District Bar Associations, is expected to

continue this week.

Lawyers’ bodies warned advocates against appearing in court during protests, objecting that police depositions from stations via video conferencing compromise neutrality. They argued officers could access undisclosed aid and physical evidence cannot be shown remotely. Despite appeals,

the government has not withdrawn the notification, prolonging the standoff.