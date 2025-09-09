Bar body ends strike after Delhi Police Commissioner assurance

NEW DELHI: The Delhi district courts bar body on Monday called off its strike after receiving an assurance from the office of the Commissioner of Police that police officials would physically appear before courts to present evidence during criminal trials.

The decision followed the issuance of a fresh circular by the Delhi Police partially modifying an earlier order dated September 4, which had permitted certain relaxations regarding court appearances. The latest circular, signed by Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva, directed that “in all criminal trials, all police officers/personnel shall physically appear before the Hon’ble Courts for the purpose of deposition/evidence.”

The circular has been circulated to all Deputy Commissioners of Police (districts/units) as well as Special, Joint and Additional Commissioners of Police in Delhi and New Delhi for compliance. Copies have also been forwarded to the Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi and the Chairman of the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi.

In response, the Coordination Committee of the bar associations resolved to withdraw the strike, noting that their demand for physical presence of police personnel in courts had been met. “Since a circular has been issued from the office of Commissioner of Police… the call for abstinence from work is being withdrawn,” said Tarun Rana, Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association, in a communication.

The dispute originated from a notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor on August 13 regarding the manner in which police evidence could be presented in courts. The notification triggered widespread protests by lawyers, who argued that allowing virtual appearances undermined judicial processes. The strike began on August 22 and was suspended briefly on August 28 following a meeting with a representative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a clarification from the Police Commissioner that the notification would take effect only after consultations with all stakeholders.

Tensions resurfaced on September 4 after the police commissioner’s office issued a letter to district judges proposing virtual presentation of evidence, which the committee described as contrary to earlier assurances. This prompted lawyers to announce an indefinite and intensified strike from September 8.

With the latest directive mandating physical appearances, the standoff has now been resolved, restoring normal functioning across Delhi’s district courts.