Bansuri Swaraj, JNU V-C attend Delhi protest march

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and JNU VC Santishree D Pandit were part of a march held here on Friday to protest alleged atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

Hundreds of women took part in the march organised by RSS-linked Nari Shakti Forum, which began from Mandi House and will end at Jantar Mantar. Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma was also part of the march.

Protesters, carrying religious flags and placards, demanded that violence against minorities in Bangladesh be stopped. Most protesters tied black bands on their arms while some covered their mouths with black bands.

Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of Hindu community following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

JNU VC Santishree D Pandit, during the march, said, “One reason for coming here is the fight for human rights. Human rights can not be only for selective groups. Human rights are for everybody. Not just Hindus, but Buddhists, Christians, Dalits are being attacked in Bangladesh. Nobody is there to get up to speak for them.”

Pandit said she came to the event to extend her support to a march started by women.

Nari Shakti Forum member Shreyosi Sinha Basu said Hindus and Buddhists are being targeted in Bangladesh.

Basu said that while she is from Kolkata, some of her ancestors came to India following the Noakhali riots, a few of them came in 1971, and a few are still in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance reported 278 attacks across 48 districts since August 5.