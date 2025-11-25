Banned painkiller worth ₹32L seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate syndicate accused of supplying banned pharmaceutical drugs and seized 54,000 Tramadol tablets worth more than Rs 32 lakh. The operation began on October 7 after specific intelligence led officers to Madanpur Khadar Extension-I, where they arrested Mohd Abid with a large consignment of Treken-100, a Tramadol-based psychotropic medicine banned under the NDPS Act.

Investigators said Abid was working with Javed Khan, a long-time customs house agent who allegedly used his contacts to move psychotropic substances through illicit channels. Further enquiries resulted in the arrest of Sunil Kumar, who provided warehouse storage, exporter Vishnu Dutt Sharma, and courier operator Vikas Singh. Police believe the group formed an organised network distributing banned tablets across Delhi and other states, and suspect international supply links.