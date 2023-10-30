Banned firecrackers still being sold in bulk in mkts

New Delhi: With Diwali just around the corner, the Delhi Police have been on high alert, cracking down on the illegal sale of firecrackers but despite their efforts, firecrackers, especially the banned varieties that emit noxious smoke, are still being



sold in bulk quantities in prominent markets like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Jama Masjid.

The banned firecrackers, such as Chinese-made sparkling sticks, sparkling ropes, and ground rounders continue to be available, casting a shadow over the city’s air quality. The Delhi court had previously prohibited the sale and use of these hazardous firecrackers in the city.

Sellers in these areas have adopted a concealed approach, offering kid-friendly firecrackers like pop pops and fire guns at their stalls openly. However, for those seeking banned varieties, sellers discreetly provide them upon request, skirting the law.

These prohibited firecrackers are even available in large quantities, with supplies originating from neighbouring cities like Gurugram and Punjab via road transport.

The Delhi court’s ban on firecrackers was instituted due to the alarming air quality levels during Diwali, which pose a serious health hazard to residents.

In the past, the air quality in the capital during the

festival season has reached hazardous levels, with readings of 414 in 2020, 382 in 2021, and 312 in 2022. Unfortunately, the current air quality stands

at a worrisome 312, unde

rscoring the urgency of the situation.

In light of these developments, both the Delhi government and the Committee of Air Quality Management have called on the public to avoid buying firecrackers during Diwali this year.

They emphasise the need to celebrate the festival with minimal air pollution, taking into account the serious health risks associated with the use of banned and highly polluting firecrackers.

As the city prepares to celebrate Diwali, it is essential for residents to be mindful of the dire consequences of contributing to air pollution.