Banker shot dead on the way to work in Greater Noida, wife and brother nabbed

Noida: A 29-year-old banker from Ghaziabad was shot dead by unidentified men on the 130-metre road in Greater Noida while he was heading to office on Friday morning. Police have apprehended his wife and her brother in connection with the murder. The deceased, identified as Manjit Mishra, resided in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, and worked in the IT department at a bank.

On Friday at around 10 am, a police response vehicle (PRV) noticed a crowd surrounding a Tata Nexon car near the D-Park intersection in Ecotech 3. Officers discovered a blood-covered man lying on the road.

The victim was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival with a gunshot wound to the head. Police traced his identity through the vehicle registration and contacted his family. According to Shakti Mohan Awasthi, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, “Mishra left home for work around 8 am on Friday. He had a love-cum-arranged marriage to a Delhi-based woman, Megha Singh, on January 28, 2024.”

The families had been experiencing tensions, leading to the couple’s separation on July 2, 2024, with divorce proceedings underway. Mishra’s relatives accused Megha Singh, her father Bhopal Singh, and brothers Sachin Singh and Rishabh Singh of the murder due to ongoing disputes.

A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Ecotech 3 police station. Police arrested Megha and her brother Sachin Singh late Friday.

Police said tensions arose when Megha insisted on living apart from Mishra’s joint family. Despite moving to a rented home in Indirapuram, their conflicts continued. Mishra filed for divorce and complained to Indirapuram police about Megha’s confrontational behaviour and threats. Police are now tracking her father and brother.