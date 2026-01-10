Bank staff among 5 held in Rs 96L ‘digital arrest’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s IFSO Cell has arrested five individuals, including two Yes Bank employees, for defrauding an 80-year-old man by impersonating a CBI official.

The victim was contacted on WhatsApp by fraudsters posing as officials from the CBI, Delhi Police and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, who falsely claimed his mobile number and Aadhaar were linked to illegal activities. Over seven days of psychological pressure, he and his wife were placed under continuous video surveillance and told not to leave their home

or contact anyone.

Under coercion, the man closed fixed deposits, transferred savings and took a gold loan, losing a total of Rs 96 lakh. The accused also set up a fake CBI office and introduced a person posing as a lawyer to escalate intimidation.

Police investigations revealed the involvement of two Yes Bank officials who allegedly facilitated the opening of fake accounts using forged documents. Other suspects, from Haryana and Bhubaneswar, managed beneficiary accounts and layered funds across multiple channels.

The case, registered on November 4, 2025, is being further investigated to identify additional conspirators and trace the money trail.