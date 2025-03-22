Bank manager and aide apprehended

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police’s Cyber Cell has arrested two cyber fraudsters, including the bank manager of Axis Bank, for a Bitcoin investment fraud.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, East Gurugram.

The accused were identified as Tarun resident of Bansal Colony, Sirsa, and Harvinder resident of Dhani Kalanwali, Sirsa. According to the police, the accused were reportedly facilitating cybercriminals by providing them with bank accounts to carry out fraudulent transactions.

This arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown on cyber fraud, which has so far led to the detention of 31 bank employees across various cases.

The arrests were made on February 20, following an investigation into a complaint registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station (East), Gurugram. The complaint, filed on December 20, 2024, detailed a scam in which a victim was defrauded of approximately Rs 31 lakh under the pretext of investing in Bitcoin. Based on the complaint, a case was registered, leading to

an extensive probe.

Acting on the directives of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Priyanshu Diwan a team led by Inspector Amit Kumar, Station Manager of the Cyber Crime Police Station (East), launched an operation that resulted in the arrest of the two suspects from Kalanwali, Sirsa.

The accused have been identified as Tarun, a resident of Bansal Colony, Sirsa, and Harvinder, a resident of Dhani Kalanwali, Sirsa.

According to the investigation, Harvinder’s bank account was used in the fraudulent scheme. He allegedly handed over his account to Tarun Bansal in exchange for a 2.5 per cent commission.

Tarun, who has been working as a branch manager at Axis Bank in Kalanwali, Sirsa, for the past 2.5 years, then provided this account, along with the funds transferred into it, to cybercriminals in return for a 5 per cent commission.

The investigation continues as police work to track other suspects. A recovered checkbook points to deeper financial fraud. Authorities urge vigilance against online scams, stressing the growing role of banking professionals in cybercrime and the need for stricter financial oversight.